(Adds quotes from NYS comptroller)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Nov 24 New York state's employees'
retirement fund, one of the largest public pension funds in the
United States, lost $11 billion as markets swooned earlier this
year, according to a state financial watchdog on Tuesday.
The New York State Common Retirement Fund had a value of
$173.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of its 2015-2016
fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, the state comptroller's
office said, compared to $184.5 billion at the end of March.
Although some of those losses will have been recuperated as
markets recovered from their steep losses earlier this year, the
declines highlight how volatility in financial markets can
affect the U.S. public pension sector. Under current funding
arrangements public pension funds need lofty annual returns of 7
to 8 percent to stay solvent over the long run.
The drag on the funds assets is due to a combination of poor
investments returns and billions paid out in benefits. The
fund's investment returns fell 4.13 percent in the second
quarter after climbing 0.52 percent during the first quarter,
according to the comptroller's office.
Meanwhile, as investment returns shrank, the fund paid out
$2.68 billion in benefits during the second quarter after paying
out $2.47 billion during the first quarter. The fund promises
retirement security to over a million public workers.
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who administers
the fund, pointed to what he called a "difficult year for
investors" but said a "conservative, long-term investment
strategy" would allow the pension fund to "weather such ups and
downs."
U.S. public pensions have been trying to rebuild their
assets after the 2008 financial crisis left the $4 trillion
sector seriously underfunded. Although relatively well funded
plans such as New York's are better able to withstand market
losses there is concern over the outlook for weaker funds.
The funding hole at Kentucky's main public pension plan
widened during the last financial year, an internal audit
committee was told last week. The funded ratio - a measure of
assets to liabilities - at the Kentucky Employees Retirement
System (KERS) for state workers in nonhazardous roles, fell to
just 19 percent, according to a document seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editingby Diane Craft)