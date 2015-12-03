NEW YORK Dec 3 New York City's public pension funds will hold joint meetings to streamline an investment and review process that has in the past been replicated across each of the five funds, the city's top financial watchdog said on Thursday.

New York City's public pension system is unusually complex. Five different boards and around 50 board members separately manage assets totaling more than $155 billion. The combined system is one of the largest in the country and has defied reform efforts in the past.

While the joint meeting stops short of more radical attempts to merge the system it "will enable the New York city pension funds to be more effective and efficient" said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who designates a representative to four out of five of the boards.

City officials have tried to make the pension funds, which have over 700,000 members, work more closely in the past. In 2011, Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed merging the five funds but the initiative ran into opposition and ultimately failed.

Introducing the proposals at the time, Mayor Bloomberg's office said the system of separate boards created "complexity, inconsistency and inefficiency."

Stringer's office said the number of investment meetings will be cut from the current 54 per year to just six, with more meetings scheduled as required. The first joint meeting is on Dec. 16. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)