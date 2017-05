New York Police Commissioner William Bratton (L) is pictured while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) announces Bratton's retirement at City Hall in New York, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton speaks during a news conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) in New York City, U.S., July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

New York City Police Commissioner William J. Bratton speaks about terrorism at the NYPD Shield Conference in the Manhattan borough of New York December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/Files

New York City Police Commissioner William J. Bratton speaks about terrorism during a press conference after attending the NYPD Shield Conference in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/File Photo

NEW YORK New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton will retire in September as the head of the largest city police force in the United States, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

Bratton, known as a celebrity in the world of law enforcement, will step down after serving as New York's police commissioner for the second time during a career spanning more than four decades.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)