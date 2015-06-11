(Updates with new charges)
By Sebastien Malo and Katie Reilly
NEW YORK, June 11 A New York man accused of
shooting a plainclothes police officer last month was charged
with first-degree murder on Thursday, in a 12-count indictment
that stiffened prior charges after the officer's death.
Demetrius Blackwell, 35, was arrested hours after he
allegedly shot New York Police Department officer Brian Moore,
25, in the head after Moore attempted to question him in a
middle-class section of the borough of Queens on May 2. Moore
died on May 4.
Blackwell was also charged with the attempted murder of
Moore's partner, Erik Jansen.
Those charges are in addition to earlier charges of
aggravated assault on a police officer, first-degree assault and
weapons possession. The aggravated murder charge carries a
maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the
possibility of parole.
"The defendant's alleged conduct, and his total disregard of
the law and authority, clearly demonstrate that he is a serious
threat to society," said Queens County District Attorney Richard
Brown.
Blackwell will be arraigned in state Supreme Court later on
Thursday, Brown said.
Moore's death came at a time of fraught relations between
police and minority communities across the United States.
Police killings of unarmed black men in New York, Missouri,
South Carolina and elsewhere have provoked months of largely
peaceful protests punctuated with bouts of arson and looting. A
gunman who in December shot and killed two uniformed New York
police officers as they sat in their patrol car in Brooklyn left
postings on social media suggesting his attack was an act of
revenge for police killings of black men.
Blackwell is black, and Moore was white.
Moore's shooting did not appear to be politically motivated
and his funeral last month featured none of the ire seen at
ceremonies for the officers killed in Brooklyn, where thousands
of New York Police Department officers in uniform turned their
backs on Mayor Bill de Blasio, whom police union officials had
accused of not adequately supporting officers.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Doina Chiacu)