NEW YORK Nov 30 The Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey sees consolidated debt issuance of $1.2 bln in
2016 compared with $1.5 bln this year, according to its $7.9
billion 2016 budget released on Monday.
Although next year's debt issuance represents a decline from
this year, the Port Authority has access to an additional $1.2
billion from the unspent proceeds of previous bond issuance.
The issuance figure does not include refunding. With
refunding the actual amount of debt issued in 2015 was $3.3
billion, the Port Authority said.
A total of $3.5 billion of the 2016 budget will fund capital
spending, a decrease of 3.4 percent compared with 2015.
Operating expenses are seen rising 2.8 percent to just over $3
billion.
"This is a fiscally responsible budget that provides us the
resources to plan for future growth at our airports, in
trans-Hudson travel and in cargo growth at our seaports," said
Port Authority Executive Director Pat Foye.
