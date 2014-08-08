NEW YORK Aug 8 The Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey has disclosed a list of federal and state
subpoenas it has received linked to investigations into a
scandal over deliberate lane closures at a major transportation
route.
The list, the most extensive disclosure of the matter so far
by the usually reticent authority, was part of a bond offering
document for a $834 million bond sale later this month. It
includes flagship projects such as the $1.5 billion Goethals
Bridge replacement and the World Trade Center.
"The Port Authority has received and is responding to
several grand jury subpoenas for the production of records," the
authority said in the Aug. 6 document. The list of subpoenas
covers a page of the document.
Authorities launched the investigations after staff in the
office of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie allegedly colluded
with Port Authority staff to shut down access lanes to the
George Washington Bridge last year. The closure was an apparent
act of political retribution against a local mayor who did not
support Christie's reelection.
The subpoenas relate to investigations by the United States
Attorney's office and the Manhattan District Attorney. The
Securities and Exchange Commission is also investigating the
authority. The New Jersey state legislature is carrying out a
separate investigation.
