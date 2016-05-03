May 3 The New York Attorney General has sent
letters to ticket selling platforms StubHub and Ticketmaster to
discourage "speculative" sales of tickets by unlicensed
re-sellers.
The letters sent by New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's office asks the ticket platforms to verify that
professional ticket re-sellers are licensed and they comply with
New York disclosure laws.
Ticketmaster is owned by Live Nation Entertainment Inc while
eBay Inc owns StubHub.
The letters were sent after an investigation found evidence
of violations of New York's tickets and consumer protection laws
by ticket resellers.
