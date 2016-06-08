June 8 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's pick to
become the state's top financial regulator signaled during
hearings on Wednesday that she would take a more
business-friendly approach than her predecessor, who was known
for his pursuit of big banks.
"I believe in compromise to get things done for the benefit
of everyone," Maria Vullo, acting superintendent of the New York
Department of Financial Services, said during a confirmation
hearing before the New York State Senate Banks Committee on
Wednesday.
Vullo, a lawyer who represented banks and donated to Cuomo's
campaigns, described herself as "pro-business and pro-consumer."
The two terms are not mutually exclusive, she said.
Cuomo, a Democrat, nominated Vullo in January, eight months
after former Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky left the agency.
Under Lawsky, it earned a reputation as an aggressive regulatory
body that used creative tactics to extract hefty fines from
global banks and other financial institutions.
Lawsky became known as "the sheriff of Wall Street." Asked
by a lawmaker whether she would favor a similar approach, Vullo
said: "I don't wear boots. I am me."
Created in 2011 by consolidating the state's banking and
insurance agencies, the regulator has been in flux since
Lawsky's departure, cycling through two acting superintendents
before Vullo's arrival in March.
Vullo also testified before a New York State Senate
Insurance Committee on Wednesday and must still testify before a
finance committee before the state legislature can approve her
nomination.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)