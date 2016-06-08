(Adds more comments by Vullo)
By Suzanne Barlyn
June 8 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's pick to
become the state's top financial regulator on Wednesday signaled
she would take a more business-friendly approach than her
predecessor, who was known for his pursuit of big banks.
"I believe in compromise to get things done for the benefit
of everyone," Maria Vullo, acting superintendent of the New York
State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), said during a
confirmation hearing before the New York State Senate Banks
Committee.
Vullo, a lawyer who represented banks and donated to Cuomo's
campaigns, described herself as "pro-business and pro-consumer."
The two terms are not mutually exclusive, she said. Vullo wants
the New York financial industry to grow, but also serve
lower-income residents whose financial needs are not being met,
she said.
"I think you might see creative, innovate initiatives to try
to address those concerns," said Vullo, who must still testify
before a finance committee before the state legislature can
approve her nomination.
Cuomo, a Democrat, nominated Vullo in January, eight months
after former Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky left the agency.
Under Lawsky, NYDFS earned a reputation as an aggressive
regulatory body that extracted hefty fines from global banks and
other financial institutions.
Lawsky became known as "the sheriff of Wall Street." Asked
by a lawmaker whether she would favor a similar approach, Vullo
said: "I don't wear boots. I am me."
Still, financial institutions must follow the law, including
not making overly-risky decisions and applying internal
controls, she said.
Created in 2011 by consolidating the state's banking and
insurance agencies, the regulator had been in flux since before
Vullo's arrival in March.
Vullo's concerns include payday lending, which is illegal in
New York, and predatory auto loan practices, such as devices
that disable a car when the borrower misses a payment.
The NYDFS also recently launched an inquiry into online
lenders who are not licensed in New York.
"People are popping up in this business and from home,
create these websites, that make it look like the American
dream," Vullo told lawmakers. "But it's not."
Online lenders and other companies are also packaging debt
as securities that can spur risky investments by larger
financial institutions.
NYDFS lacks authority to stop the securitizing, but can look
into whether financial institutions are too heavily invested in
those instruments, Vullo said.
