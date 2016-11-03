(New throughout, adds response from state)
NEW YORK Nov 3 New York State tax collections
fell $1.3 billion, or 3.5 percent, to $36.9 billion through the
first half of fiscal 2016 from the same period a year earlier,
the state's chief fiscal officer said on Thursday.
Personal income taxes, the state's biggest revenue source,
lagged expectations, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
said in a mid-year report.
New York is not alone. State revenue growth has reversed
around the country, dragging down the credit quality of U.S.
states even as the national economy has kept expanding, the
global investment management firm Conning Inc said last week.
In total, U.S. state tax revenues fell 0.7 percent to $493.8
billion in the first six months of 2016, the first extended
decline since the Great Recession, Conning's report said.
It said depressed oil prices and lower corporate profits
also pressured revenues.
In New York, whose fiscal year 2017 ends March 31, personal
income tax collections through the first six months fell below
both initial budget estimates and revised projections, DiNapoli
said.
New York business taxes fell 9.8 percent, mostly because of
corporate tax reforms in 2015, decreased audit collections and
changes that altered taxpayer behavior, DiNapoli said.
He cautioned that the state's general fund will not always
be bolstered by the nearly $9 billion windfall from fines and
legal settlements, much of which came from big banks over their
role in the housing bubble and subsequent financial crisis. But
the state budget division disputed that characterization.
"The use of some settlement resources for ongoing spending
and to boost the state's bottom line may be obscuring New York's
true fiscal position, and leaving uncertainty for the
commitments already made," DiNapoli said in a statement.
Morris Peters, spokesman for the budget division, said "we
would disagree strongly" with DiNapoli's characterization of the
general fund.
"Excluding settlements, General Fund operations were
positive for the first half of the fiscal year. Receipts
exceeded spending," Peters said.
Initially, the state said it would spend much of that
unexpected windfall on special capital projects, through a
dedicated infrastructure fund, DiNapoli's report noted. These
include a $1 billion expansion of New York City's Jacob Javits
conference center and $450 million for the ongoing Tappan Zee
Bridge replacement.
Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive budget in January
identified $6.4 billion to be transferred to the infrastructure
fund. However, under a revised plan, only about $857 million was
actually moved in fiscal 2016, allowing the state's general fund
to close with a balance of $8.9 billion.
