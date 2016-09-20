(Adds comment from New York City Department of Correction)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 20 A guard at New York City's
Rikers Island jail complex pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges
that he tried to cover up an assault by a fellow officer that
led to an inmate's death in 2012.
Byron Taylor, 32, entered his plea in Manhattan federal
court to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and perjury,
one month before he and the other guard, Brian Coll, were to
face trial over the death of Ronald Spear.
Taylor apologized in court for obstructing the investigation
into the 52-year-old man's death. "Today is me accepting
responsibility for my wrongdoing," he said.
As part of a plea deal, Taylor agreed not to appeal any
prison term of 21 months or less when he is sentenced on Dec.
20.
Department of Correction Commissioner Joseph Ponte said
Taylor would be fired.
The case is one of a number of recent prosecutions targeting
Rikers employees as authorities seek to stem violence and
corruption that have long plagued New York City's main jail
complex.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has sought to implement reforms to help
rectify problems at Rikers Island, one of the country's largest
jail facilities with about 10,000 inmates.
Prosecutors said that on Dec. 19, 2012, an altercation took
place between Coll and Spear, who had kidney problems, after the
guard told Spear that a doctor he had sought to see was not
available.
Prosecutors said Coll punched Spear several times in the
face and stomach and repeatedly kicked him in the head while he
was on the ground and restrained by two other officers, Taylor
and Anthony Torres.
Spear was pronounced dead soon after, prosecutors said.
They said that Coll, Taylor and Torres sought to cover up
the cause of Spear's death by filing false reports and by lying
to investigators and, in Taylor's case, a federal grand jury,
Torres is cooperating with authorities after pleading guilty
to a charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice and file false
reports.
Coll, 47, has pleaded not guilty to charges including one
count of death resulting from deprivation of rights under color
of law, which carries a potential life sentence. His trial was
scheduled for Oct. 24.
In 2014, New York City agreed to a $2.75 million settlement
with Spear's family.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)