NEW YORK Nov 30 A tiny salt shaker symbol that
warns certain meals are high in sodium will appear, starting
Tuesday, on menus in chain restaurants in New York City, the
first U.S. city to take the step in an effort to combat heart
disease and stroke.
Any menu item containing more than 2,300 milligrams (0.08
oz) of sodium, the daily limit many nutritionists recommend and
which equals about one teaspoon of salt, must display the emblem
of a salt shaker in a black triangle.
The measure unanimously approved by the New York City Board
of Health in September applies only to restaurants with at least
15 establishments across the U.S., and concession stands at some
movie theaters and sports stadiums.
"It's not hard to get 2.3 g of sodium into your face," Dr.
Howard Weintraub, co-director of NYU Langone Center for the
Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease, said on Monday.
The new menu labels may be an eye opener for customers who
flock to chains such as Chipotle and Subway, which are
perceived to be more healthy. Until Tuesday, they may have been
blissfully unaware of the sodium content of a Chipotle loaded
chicken burrito (2,790 mg), Subway's foot-long spicy Italian sub
(2,980 mg), TGI Friday's classic Buffalo Wings (3,030 mg) or
Applebee's grilled shrimp and spinach salad (2,990 mg).
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in New
York City, claiming nearly 17,000 lives in 2013, the health
department said. It noted a "well-established connection"
between sodium intake and high blood pressure, a major risk
factor for heart attack and stroke.
A 2010 study found New Yorkers consume more than 3,200 mg of
sodium each day on average, with higher intake among blacks and
Hispanics, the health department said.
Getting New Yorkers to start watching their sodium intake,
is a first step that health advocates hope will prompt other
behavioral changes.
"Things are not going to work out great if all you do is
just not eat salt," Weintraub said. "But maybe, just maybe,
they'll start to watch how much they eat, maybe they will get
off the subway a stop earlier and walk, instead of taking the
elevator, they will walk two flights, there will be some weight
loss."
The sodium warning label pressed by Mayor Bill de Blasio
echoed a series of efforts by his predecessor, Michael
Bloomberg, including banning smoking in public places and
requiring fast food joints to post calorie counts.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Bartlein in California; Editing
by Marguerita Choy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)