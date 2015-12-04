NEW YORK Dec 3 A restaurant industry trade
group is suing New York City's Board of Health to stop it from
enforcing a new rule requiring many chain restaurants to post
warnings on menu items that are high in sodium.
The National Restaurant Association said on Thursday the
Board of Health unfairly burdened restaurant owners and usurped
the power of the popularly elected City Council by forcing
restaurants with more than 15 locations nationwide to warn
diners about salty foods.
Backed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the rule, believed the first
of its kind nationally, requires restaurants to post a salt
shaker encased in a black triangle as a warning symbol next to
any menu item with more than 2,300 milligrams (0.08 ounce) of
sodium, the daily limit many nutritionists recommend.
New York City adopted the rule, which took effect on
Tuesday, in an effort to help lower blood pressure and reduce
the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
The rule also applies to concession stands at some movie
theaters and sports stadiums. Violators would be punished by a
$200 fine, starting on March 1, 2016.
In papers being filed with the state Supreme Court in
Manhattan, the restaurant group likened the rule to former Mayor
Michael Bloomberg's failed effort to curb sales of sugary drinks
larger than 16 ounces (473 milliliters).
"The regulation, like the Soda Ban before it, is completely
arbitrary in its scope, reach, and application," the group said.
"With the Sodium Mandate, the Board has required the disclosure
of just enough inaccurate and controversial information about
sodium in certain food items to cause far reaching negative
consequences rather than help consumers and reduce public health
risks."
The papers could not be independently verified in court
records.
Nick Paolucci, a spokesman for the city's law department,
said: "We are confident that the Board of Health has the
authority to enact this rule. We will review the specific claims
once we are served with the lawsuit."
Bloomberg was known for pushing health initiatives in New
York. Some, including requiring fast-food restaurants to post
calorie counts and banning smoking in public places, have found
growing acceptance elsewhere.
The National Restaurant Association calls itself the world's
largest food service trade association, supporting more than
500,000 restaurant businesses.
The case is National Restaurant Association v. New York City
Department of Health & Mental Hygiene et al, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)