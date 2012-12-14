Dec 14 New York state's top financial official
on Friday proposed legislation that would allow the state's
local governments to issue "storm bonds" to help finance
rebuilding and repair costs after Superstorm Sandy.
"To help local governments limit further economic
consequences, we should provide municipalities and school
districts with additional financial tools to reduce the fiscal
impact of this storm on local taxpayers," Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli said in a statement.
The proposed storm bonds would be repaid over five years and
would allow local governments greater flexibility to borrow to
pay for storm costs, the statement said, noting that local
governments are normally restricted from borrowing to pay for
non-capital project expenses.
Damages by Sandy, which slammed the densely populated East
Coast on Oct. 29, are estimated by officials to total over $82
billion for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Democrats in the U.S. Senate are moving to push through the
Obama administration's full request for $60.4 billion in
emergency aid for Sandy recovery for the region. But a growing
number of Republicans are arguing for a smaller initial amount.
"You're going to see local governments having to raise
taxes" if Congress does not agree to provide enough federal aid
to the region, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press
conference on Friday.
DiNapoli's package of legislation would also temporarily
ease restrictions on the use of reserve funds to pay for
storm-related expenses. It would allow local governments to
provide relief from property taxes to owners of properties that
lost half or more of their value due to the storm and give local
governments more time to repay loans from internal funds.