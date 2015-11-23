NEW YORK Nov 23 David Huddle and his daughter
Megan, a flute player for the North Hardin High School marching
band in Kentucky, have been preparing for more than a year for
the band's performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in
New York.
They have no intention of letting threats of further
violence from the militant Islamic State deter them from making
the trip.
"The main goal of a terrorist attack is to create terror,"
David Huddle said in a phone interview. "It's important to go on
with your life. You can't dwell on it or you'll never be happy."
Millions of New Yorkers and tourists are expected to line
the streets on Thursday for the parade, more than a week after
Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, released a video
showing images of New York juxtaposed with a scene depicting a
suicide bomber preparing for an attack.
The group has claimed responsibility for the simultaneous
attacks in Paris on Nov. 13 that killed at least 130 people at a
soccer stadium, a concert hall, bars and restaurants.
Some people said on Facebook and Twitter they would skip the
parade this year in light of the new threats, 14 years after the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by al Qaeda that destroyed the World
Trade Center in Manhattan.
A school district on New York's Long Island called off a
planned December middle-school trip to Manhattan, while Penn
State University said it would cancel some student trips to
Washington, D.C., and New York.
But New York City officials have a simple response: Don't be
scared.
"We can't change who we are," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a
public event on Thursday, urging people not to alter their daily
lives. "Do we want to play their game? Do we want to give in to
them?"
While they haven't given much operational detail, de Blasio
and Police Commissioner William Bratton said thousands of police
officers will be out in force on Thursday during the parade,
which typically draws millions to the streets of Manhattan.
Security efforts will be bolstered by a new
counter-terrorism unit, Critical Response Command, that includes
more heavily armed officers. Another unit created this year to
respond to large protests and other incidents requiring more
manpower will also assist patrol officers.
Bratton said people should feel confident that the
department is able to handle any threat. His own grandchildren
are visiting New York for the first time next week and will
attend the parade, he said.
"Celebrate, be aware, but do not be afraid," he said at a
press conference this week to address the Islamic State video.
"The NYPD will protect you."
City officials also said the footage shown in the Islamic
State video is old and that there is no evidence of a "specific
and credible threat" to New York.
Holly Thomas, a spokeswoman for Macy's Inc, also
offered reassurance. "As with any public event in New York City,
security elements are extensive - from the very visible presence
of law enforcement officers to wide-ranging behind-the-scenes
security operations," she said.
Some youth groups headed to New York have sought to reassure
parents regarding their children's safety.
Organizers for the North Hardin band, for instance, have
sent parents a note in light of the "current world situation"
outlining the procedures in place, including chaperones and an
emergency texting service.
Huddle said some parents had asked about increased security
measures, but that the entire band still planned to travel.
Brad Pollock, the director for the Nogales High School
marching band in southern California, said his students were
still excited to perform in the parade.
"We're doing the best we can to keep everybody safe," he
said. "It's a very special honor to be able to do it."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Leslie Adler)