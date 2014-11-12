NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Manhattan
District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. pledged on Wednesday $35
million in funding to help eliminate the backlog of untested
evidence in sexual assault cases, or "rape kits", in cities
across the United States.
The analysis of DNA evidence contained in such kits will
help resolve thousands of sexual assault cases across the
country, Vance said, and help give victims closure and justice.
"Around the country, what happens to those kits? What we
hear from police and prosecutors is that they want badly to test
these kits but they lack the funds," Vance said at a news
conference.
It can cost up to $1,000 dollars to process a rape kit.
The city of New York has eliminated what once was a backlog
of 17,000 rape kits but that's not the situation in many other
U.S. cities, Vance said.
For example, there are 12,000 untested kits in Memphis,
Tennessee, and over 4,000 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Vance said agencies across the country will be able to apply
to receive funding to tackle their backlogs and that money will
be allocated following a rigorous and fair bidding process.
Jurisdictions in the state of New York will be given
priority when and if they request funding. The money comes from
asset forfeiture funds secured in recent sanctions cases
involving several international financial institutions.
The exact number of backlogged rape kits nationwide is
unknown, but recent estimates put it at around 100,000, the
Washington Post reported in June.
Few states and no federal agencies require that police
departments track or count the untested rape kits in their
storage facilities.
Vance urged the U.S. Congress to pass a proposal which would
allocate $41 million to a new program to help local communities
investigate and prosecute cases arising from the processing of
backlogged rape kits and prevent further backlogs.
JUSTICE FOR VICTIMS
Testing rape kits can corroborate a victim's testimony,
identify the perpetrator, or exonerate someone who's been
wrongfully accused of a sex crime.
"We owe (this) to the victims," Vance said, noting that one
in six U.S. women will be sexually assaulted during her
lifetime.
"I was raped, robbed and sodomized at gunpoint while I was a
college student," said activist Natasha Alexenko, a survivor of
sexual assault.
Speaking at the press conference, Alexenko said her rape kit
sat on a shelf for 9-1/2 years but that, due to the efforts made
by the city of New York to eliminate its backlog, her assailant
was caught and is now in prison.
"At long last-yes, after too much time, but at long
last-survivors hear the message: You do matter," said Mariska
Hargitay, actress and founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation.
"What happened to you matters. Your cases matter. And
testing communicates to criminals that they are no longer able
to offend with impunity."
The charity, which provides assistance for victims of sexual
assault and domestic violence, will provide technical assistance
and strategic guidance to Vance's office in implementing the
initiative.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)