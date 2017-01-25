By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 25 New York City subway riders
will not face a 25-cent hike on the system's base $2.75 fare,
but the cost of weekly, monthly and bonus MetroCards will rise,
the Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA) said on Wednesday.
New York State's MTA, which operates the city's subway
system and commuter railroads, faced public pressure to avoid
the 9 percent increase on the base fare after hiking it in 2013
and 2015.
However, the MTA board voted on Wednesday to increase the
price for a monthly unlimited ride card on the nation's largest
subway system by 3.9 percent to $121, and weekly cards by 3.2
percent to $32.
The bonus that riders get when they buy pay-per-ride cards
over $5.50 will fall to 5 percent from 11 percent, meaning that
riders who buy those cards will only get a 28-cent bonus instead
of the current 61 cents.
Most Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad riders
will also pay up to 3.75 percent more for weekly and monthly
passes, among other increases on those systems. And tolls for
the MTA's bridges and tunnels will also rise.
Express bus fare is to remain unchanged at $6.50. Changes go
into effect March 19.
Bi-annual fare hikes began in 2009 and are expected to
continue.
Keeping the base fare flat benefits low-income people,
including disabled riders who use Access-a-Ride, said MTA
Chairman Thomas Prendergast, who retires at the end of the month
after a 42-year career in public transit, including 35 with the
MTA.
"Keeping fares and tolls down was possible because of the
continued operational efficiencies and ways we have reduced
costs while adding service and capacity along our busiest
corridors, most recently with the opening of the new Second
Avenue subway," he said.
