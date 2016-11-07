NEW YORK Nov 7 New York police arrested a woman
accused of pushing an unsuspecting commuter in front of a subway
train as it arrived at a busy Times Square train platform on
Monday, killing the victim as bystanders watched in horror.
The victim was shoved onto the tracks of a southbound No. 1
train at about 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) and pronounced dead on the
scene shortly afterward, a police spokeswoman said.
About three dozen police and other emergency officials
responded to the incident at the subway station in midtown
Manhattan at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 42nd Street,
one of New York's busiest transit stops.
The victim was standing on a train platform when the
suspect, wearing a pink shirt and scarf, lunged at her, the New
York Post reported, citing witnesses.
It was not immediately clear whether the suspect knew the
victim, who police did not identify.
Last year a woman was convicted and sentenced to 24 years
imprisonment for fatally pushing a man into the path of an
oncoming New York subway train in 2012.
