NEW YORK Nov 1 Corporate tax breaks for housing
and economic development projects cost New York City $3 billion
in fiscal 2016, according to a Reuters' review of a first-of-its
kind report from the city's chief fiscal officer.
The biggest chunk of lost revenues were from property tax
abatements for housing developers, nearly all under a
now-expired affordable housing program.
The city's latest annual financial report from Comptroller
Scott Stringer, released on Monday, was the first in the United
States to include new mandated information about how much these
tax abatements have cost the city.
"New Yorkers deserve to know where their tax dollars are
being spent, and this disclosure brings more transparency to New
York City's tax abatement programs than ever before," Stringer
said in a statement to Reuters.
The city's abatements cost more than $2.5 billion, but
another $500 million in revenues was lost via state-administered
subsidy programs.
There was no impact on the city's financial statements as a
result of the new rule, the report noted.
The disclosures are required under a new Governmental
Accounting Standards Board rule, which went into effect for
states, cities, counties and school districts for fiscal
reporting periods beginning after Dec. 15, 2015.
That means financial reports due for release in the spring
of 2017 and beyond will include the new data.
New York City did not have to unveil the information until
May. The rule, No. 77, was issued in August 2015.
Greg LeRoy, executive director of Washington-based watchdog
Good Jobs First, applauded Stringer for being the earliest
reporter of what LeRoy said was "landmark accountability
reform."
"He even gave us two years of data so we can begin to
analyze trends, which is above and beyond the technical
requirements of Statement No. 77," LeRoy said.
Critics of the rule say that reporting only lost revenues
paints a lopsided picture of economic development subsidies by
excluding the jobs created and other benefits.
Others, including Good Jobs First, say the rule does not go
far enough because it does not require naming of specific
companies, disclosure of how many individual agreements are
included in a year or future-year cost reporting.
Some local governments are already reporting detailed
information under their own rules. But GASB 77 will consolidate
the data into the main financial statement.
The New York City charter, for instance, requires detailed
reporting on tax breaks from its main economic development
agency. The city's finance department separately reports
affordable housing tax breaks - about $1.2 billion in fiscal
2016.
