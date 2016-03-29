By Marcus E. Howard
NEW YORK, March 29 New York City's taxi
authority plans new rules for drivers that will impose tougher
penalties for sexually charged comments and contact with
passengers amid growing concern about harassment.
The Taxi and Limousine Commission, which licenses about
150,000 drivers of yellow cabs and other for-hire vehicles such
as Uber and Lyft, wants to curb unwanted communication
and touching as the number of drivers has significantly grown.
The TLC said the regulations are meant to clear up any
confusion about what defines sexual harassment as more drivers
enter the industry.
The behavior is already prohibited under a broad definition
against threats, harassment or abuse, but the commission's goal
is clear up any confusion about what defines sexual harassment
said TLC spokesman Allan Fromberg.
The agency plans to debate the proposal at an April 21
meeting.
"This rule amendment would provide clear definitions of
sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact, which would help
TLC prosecution enforce its rules and protect our passengers,"
he said in a statement.
The new rules would also ban drivers from commenting on the
appearance and gender of their passengers, as well as expressing
desire to enter into any relationship.
Sexual harassment offenders, under the proposal, would face
a $1,000 fine, three points on a driver's license and a 30-day
suspension or revocation, while sexual contact would carry a
$2,000 fine and a mandatory revocation.
The number of for-hire drivers in the city increased by 40
percent between 2014 and 2015, according to TLC data. Meanwhile,
complaints of all kinds rose by roughly 23 percent, from 17,000
to about 21,000. Sexual harassment complaints made up less than
1 percent of those complaints.
The New York Taxi Workers Alliance, which represents taxi
drivers, did not respond to requests for comment on the
proposal.
The New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault praised
the TLC's actions, but prodded the commission to go even
further.
"In order to really stop sexual assault and rape cases,
drivers should receive more prevention training," said
spokeswoman Min Um-Mandhyan.
Earlier this month, two New York City council members
introduced legislation that would require all ride-hailing
drivers to undergo sexual assault prevention training.
Ride-sharing services have been linked to several
high-profile sex assault cases in the United States and abroad
in recent years.
(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Scott Malone and
Cynthia Osterman)