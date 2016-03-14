Vehicles drive past the New York Times headquarters in New York March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

New York Times Co (NYT.N) said on Monday Andrew Rosenthal would step down as the newspaper's editorial page editor in late April, and would be succeeded by James Bennet, editor-in-chief of the Atlantic.

Rosenthal, 60, the son of former NYT executive editor A. M. Rosenthal, joined the Times in 1987 and oversaw the newspaper's influential opinion page.

"Andy has done more than just preside over the continued excellence of our opinion pages, he has reinvented them for the digital age," NYT publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr said.

Born in India, Rosenthal served as the Associated Press's Moscow bureau chief during the Soviet Union's final years, before he joined NYT.

Bennet, who will join the Times on May 2, previously served as Jerusalem bureau chief and White House correspondent at the newspaper before leaving in 2006 to head the Atlantic.

Under Bennet's leadership, the Atlantic brought down its paywall in 2008 and reported its first profit after at least a decade.

Separately, Atlantic Media Chairman David Bradley said co-president Bob Cohn has been appointed sole president of the magazine following Bennet's decision to leave the company.

Bradley and Cohn will lead the search for a new editor in chief for the magazine, the Atlantic said.

