March 14 New York Times Co said on Monday Andrew Rosenthal would step down as the newspaper's editorial page editor in late April, and would be succeeded by James Bennet, editor-in-chief of the Atlantic.

Rosenthal, 60, the son of former NYT executive editor A. M. Rosenthal, joined the Times in 1987 and oversaw the newspaper's opinion pages.

Bennet, who will join the Times on May 2, previously served as Jerusalem bureau chief and White House correspondent at NYT and left the company in 2006 to head the Atlantic.

Separately, the Atlantic said it appointed co-president Bob Cohn as the sole president of the magazine to replace Bennet. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)