Oct 13 The New York Times Co said it
will offer unlimited access to its website and mobile app for a
day to anyone who buys a paper from a newsstand starting
Tuesday.
The offer intends to expose retail customers to the benefits
of digital access, the company said.
Home delivery subscribers already receive complimentary
digital access.
The company said last week it aimed to double its annual
digital revenue to $800 million by 2020 with a concentrated
effort to win over more readers on smartphones.
Newspaper and magazine publishers are struggling to stem the
losses in their print advertising revenue, caused by
advertisers' increasing preference for digital platforms as
readers turn to smartphones and tablets.
