UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
Oct 29 New York Times Co said it expected a "significant part" of its targeted $800 million annual digital revenue by 2020 to come from outside the United States.
"We've got ourselves a 5 year target of $800 (million) and I expect a significant part of that to come from outside the U.S. and I think it will be a blend of digital subscription and digital advertising revenue principally," Chief Executive Mark Thompson told Reuters on Thursday.
NYT said this month that it aimed to double its annual digital revenue by 2020 from $400 million in 2014. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.