Exxon Mobil profit beats Street as oil prices move higher
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by rising crude prices and cost cuts.
Newspaper publisher New York Times Co reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, as a 17 percent rise in digital subscription sales offset a decline in print advertising revenue.
The company's net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $12.5 million in the third quarter from $24.2 million a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose to 3 cents per share from 1 cent per share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to breakeven on a per share basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 0.8 percent to $364.7 million.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by rising crude prices and cost cuts.
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.