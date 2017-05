Oct 7 The New York Times Co said it aimed to double its annual digital revenue to $800 million by 2020 from $400 million in 2014.

The company has crossed 1 million digital subscribers, according to a memo from Executive Editor Dean Baquet and Chief Executive Mark Thompson. (bit.ly/1OYkofX)

New York Times been has trying to increase its digital revenue as its print advertising sales fall. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)