April 30 New York Times Co reported a
4.6 percent rise in quarterly adjusted operating profit despite
dwindling print ad sales as cost-cutting initiatives paid off.
The company said in October it would cut about 7.5 percent
of its newsroom positions and shut its mobile app, NYT Opinion,
to compensate for a fall in advertising revenue and as new
digital products failed to live up to expectations.
Adjusted operating profit rose to $59.2 million in the first
quarter from $56.6 million a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations rose to
11 cents per share from 7 cents.
Revenue fell to $384.2 million from $390.4 million.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)