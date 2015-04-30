April 30 New York Times Co reported a 4.6 percent rise in quarterly adjusted operating profit despite dwindling print ad sales as cost-cutting initiatives paid off.

The company said in October it would cut about 7.5 percent of its newsroom positions and shut its mobile app, NYT Opinion, to compensate for a fall in advertising revenue and as new digital products failed to live up to expectations.

Adjusted operating profit rose to $59.2 million in the first quarter from $56.6 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations rose to 11 cents per share from 7 cents.

Revenue fell to $384.2 million from $390.4 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)