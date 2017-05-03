May 3 The New York Times Co swung to a
quarterly profit from a loss a year earlier, as the newspaper
publisher benefited from higher digital subscriptions that
offset falling print sales.
Net income attributable to the company was $13.2 million or
8 cents per share in the first quarter of 2017, compared with a
loss of $8.3 million or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
"We added an astonishing 308,000 net digital news
subscriptions, making Q1 the single best quarter for subscriber
growth in our history," Chief Executive Mark Thompson said in a
statement.
Revenue rose 5.1 percent to $398.8 million.
