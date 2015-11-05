By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 The puppet will take its
rightful place in the National Toy Hall of Fame this year,
officials said on Thursday, joining Twister, the 1960's-vintage
party game, and Super Soaker, the giant water gun, as inductees
into the gallery of playtime greats.
In announcing its annual list of inductees, the Strong
National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, said it was
choosing the puppet because of its long history of entertaining
children in public settings ranging from carnival plays and
television shows to the privacy of playrooms.
"Puppets belong in the play world of individual children,"
said Patricia Hogan, curator of the museum where the Toy Hall of
Fame is housed. "Using puppets also allows children to try on
new personalities, emotions, and goals."
This year, a selection committee chose the inductees from a
list of 12 finalists. A trio of generic classics - the top, the
scooter and the coloring book - were among those that failed to
make the cut, along with American Girl Dolls, Battleship, Jenga,
PLAYMOBIL, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Wiffle Ball.
Twister, which requires players to bend and stretch around
one another on a colorful floor mat, was selected after a
half-century of being on the market. The game was initially
criticized for being too provocative, but its popularity soared
when "The Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson played Twister with
actress Eva Gabor on an episode of the late-night talk show.
"When my team first conceptualized the game in 1964, we
never could have imagined how engrained in pop culture and
beloved by kids it would become," Twister inventor Reyn Guyer
said in a statement released by the museum.
Also joining the ranks this year was the Super Soaker
pressurized water gun, once described by the late singer Michael
Jackson as his favorite toy.
About 27 million Super Soakers, developed in the 1980s by
mechanical and nuclear engineer Lonnie Johnson, were sold at $10
each in the first three years of production.
Anyone can nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame, established
in 1998. A museum advisory committee of curators and historians
selects the toys, which are rewarded with their own yearlong
display at the museum.
Last year, little green army men, Rubik's Cube and soap
bubbles were selected.
