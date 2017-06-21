By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 Amtrak's summer repair program
at New York's Pennsylvania Station will cost the national
passenger rail company $30 million to $40 million in wages,
materials and other expenses, it said on Wednesday.
The disclosure came in a letter from Chief Executive Officer
Wick Moorman decrying any plans for New York transit officials
to stop making the state's regular lease payments to Amtrak.
Halting those payments would be "in clear violation" of
Amtrak's agreement with the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and
would immediately trigger contract disputes, Moorman wrote in
his letter to leaders of the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority (MTA), which runs the LIRR.
Moorman's letter laid bare a growing rift between Amtrak,
which owns Penn Station, and the two states that use most of the
hub's track space, New York and New Jersey.
Amtrak's repair program at the busiest U.S. train hub is
expected to cause major service disruptions this summer for
commuters across the metropolitan region.
Businesses and riders are devising plans to work around the
expected "summer of agony."
The repairs, scheduled to take years, were expedited after
recent derailments and other problems left hundreds of thousands
of commuters delayed throughout the greater New York City area
because of decaying infrastructure.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said last week that the MTA
should withhold payments to Amtrak to make up for the alternate
services MTA must provide during shutdowns from July 10 through
Sept. 1.
NJ Transit officials have also said they may seek
reimbursements from Amtrak.
Over the last 20 years, Amtrak has paid the most for capital
improvements at Penn Station while running the fewest trains,
Moorman's letter said.
Amtrak invested nearly $470 million, or 69 percent of the
total, while accounting for just 20 percent of train movements
through the station, it said.
The LIRR invested 26 percent, or $179 million, while
comprising 45 percent of trains, and NJ Transit put in about 5
percent, or $32 million, for about 35 percent of all trains,
Amtrak said.
Moorman also said Amtrak would be hit hardest by its own
repair program, with 31 percent of its rush-hour, peak-direction
trains affected versus 19 and 21 percent for LIRR and NJ
Transit, respectively.
"Insufficient investment by all parties over the past four
decades, during which commuter train operations have doubled,
means passengers and trains now exceed capacity even under the
most optimal conditions," Moorman wrote.
MTA interim executive director Veronique "Ronnie" Hakim told
board members at a meeting on Wednesday that she would consult
with lawyers to figure out how to respond to the letter.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases and James
Dalgleish)