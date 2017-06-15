By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 15 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
said on Thursday that Amtrak should pay for changes the state
must make to accommodate repairs this summer at Pennsylvania
Station, the country's busiest train hub.
Amtrak's push to repair its Penn Station infrastructure from
July 10 through Sept. 1 will take three key tracks out of
service and disrupt commutes across the region, in particular
from New Jersey and the city's Long Island suburbs.
In response, commuter railroads NJ Transit and New York's
Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), which both rent track and station
space from the national rail corporation, will have to cancel or
reroute trains and otherwise come up with workarounds for
displaced riders.
"We don't have a full bill yet, but it's going to be big,"
Cuomo told television news channel NY1.
In a separate statement, Cuomo also urged the state's
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs the LIRR
and New York City's subway system, to stop making rental
payments to Amtrak for Penn Station.
He said he would "seek a state law" to stop the MTA's board
if it continued to make the payments, which total about $50
million annually.
"The funding that LIRR pays Amtrak for their proportional
share of operating, maintenance and capital costs is required to
keep the station operating reliably and safely into the future,"
Amtrak said in a statement. "Withholding such investments will
only mean less work accomplished and more delay and impacts for
riders."
After a NJ Transit train derailment in April - one of
several this year that prompted Amtrak's expedited repair
program - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he ordered the
state to halt payments to Amtrak.
The MTA, which also runs New York City's subway system, is
adding hundreds of new buses and making other changes to
accommodate passengers on Long Island, while the state is
speeding up bridge and tunnel projects in an effort to finish
them before Amtrak's repair program begins.
New Jersey's alternate plans include fare cuts for displaced
riders, through which the state could lose $15 million of
revenue.
State officials there also say they may also seek
reimbursement from Amtrak, including through possible legal
action.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ, editing by G Crosse)