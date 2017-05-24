NEW YORK May 24 Faced with this summer's
partial shutdown of a key New York transit hub due to track
repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling
to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their
suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered hub.
Inquiries have spiked for temporary office spaces that do
not require travel through Pennsylvania Station, the busiest
train station in the U.S., where weeks-long outages in July and
August are expected to trigger a travel nightmare for employees
living in New Jersey and Long Island suburbs, according to
businesses and real estate specialists.
In the nation's leading center of banking, finance, and
communication, major employers are offering to let workers clock
in from home or report to branch offices.
It is an effort to spare the station's 600,000 daily
commuters from what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo predicted
could be a "summer of agony," based on recent delays and
cancellations triggered by a pair of derailments at the station
infamous for its deteriorating tracks.
"People are trying to avoid the harrowing commute to get
into that part of town," said Marcus Moufarrige, chief operating
officer at Servcorp Ltd, a landlord for shared
workspaces.
Calls in search of temporary office space in lower Manhattan
in July and August have risen 4 percent compared to the previous
year, Moufarrige said.
"Some have mentioned the situation at Penn Station," he
said.
Investment bank Societe Generale has offered its
1,500-person Manhattan workforce, about half of whom commute
from New Jersey through Penn Station, the chance to work at home
or in Jersey City, said human resources spokesman Sean O'Brien.
"It obviously increases productivity so people aren't stuck
on trains for an hour or two," O'Brien said. "It also reduces
the amount of meetings that have to be canceled because
important stakeholders are stuck on trains."
Scott Rechler, chief executive of RXR Realty LLC said his
$15 billion development firm is contemplating offering more
flexible hours or allowing employees to work at offices outside
Manhattan.
"We're going to all have to find ways to adjust, almost like
we did post-Sandy," said Rechler, referring to 2012 Superstorm
Sandy, which left millions of train riders without service, on
some routes for weeks.
Penn Station serves three commuter train lines: Amtrak, New
Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road.
Amtrak owns the station's tracks and was responsible for two
recent derailments that prompted it to speed up long-planned
repairs.
The three railroads together are devising a scheme for which
tracks to take offline for repairs, and where to reroute other
trains. Summer outages are expected from July 7 through July 25
and Aug. 4 through Aug. 28.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday that
N.J. Transit trains on the popular Morris & Essex Midtown Direct
line would be diverted to Hoboken, where ferries and alternate
train lines connect to Manhattan.
The overall changes may also have a longer term effect,
observers said.
"If people believe it's going to be a chronic problem, then
there's probably going to be more meaningful structural changes
relative to where people want to live and property values," said
Rechler.
"More of the working people have less flexibility," he said.
"They'll feel more of the brunt than the professionals."
The potential ripple effect on suburban home values has
raised concerns, said realtor Tracy Wolchock Freeman at Coldwell
Banker in Maplewood, New Jersey. Media dubbed the area
"Brooklyn West" after a years-long influx of New Yorkers
attracted by Midtown Direct train service to Penn Station.
"Prolonged issues with the trains could lead people to look
in other markets," Freeman said.
