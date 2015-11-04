NEW YORK Nov 4 Fifteen stories beneath midtown
Manhattan, hundreds of workers are slowly converting massive
subterranean chambers into a new terminal for the Long Island
Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system.
Two enormous caverns, each several city blocks long, will
house eight tracks and platforms, serving an estimated 162,000
customers a day, officials from the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority said during a tour of the planned station on
Wednesday.
A $10.2 billion project, known as East Side Access, will
divert some Long Island Railroad trains from their current
terminus at overcrowded Pennsylvania Station on the West Side to
Grand Central. It will shorten riders' commute to New York by 30
to 40 minutes a day, said Michael Horodniceanu, who heads up
capital construction for the MTA.
"This is the largest transit project in the country," said
Horodniceanu as he stood in what will eventually be a
350,000-square-foot (33,000-square-meter) passenger concourse.
The project has been plagued by major cost overruns and
delays, but Horodniceanu said the station is on track to open in
December 2022. It will reside below the current Grand Central
Terminal, a hub for both the Metro-North commuter rail and the
New York City subway system.
The sheer scale of the construction was on display as MTA
officials led reporters through the caverns for the first time
in years.
Groundwater trickled through exposed bedrock in the ceiling
above the track tunnels, which were created by two 22-foot (6.7
m) boring machines. Mud squelched underfoot as workers cut
through rebar in the dimly lit space underneath Park Avenue.
The Manhattan section includes more than 6 miles (10 km) of
tunnels, and required the removal of enough pulverized rock to
fill 75,000 trucks, Horodniceanu said.
"If we're going to be competitive with other capitals around
the world, we need public transport," Horodniceanu said. "The
time of moving people around in cars is over."
East Side Access is one of several major transit
infrastructure projects either under way or recently completed
in New York City, including the extension of the 7 subway line
to the far West Side and the planned 2nd Avenue subway that
should help alleviate overcrowding on the Lexington Avenue line.
The MTA last week approved a $29 billion five-year capital
plan following a year of wrangling between city and state
officials over how to divvy up the funding.
