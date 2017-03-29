(New throughout, adds food deemed non-hazardous, TSA on social
media)
By Gina Cherelus
March 29 Three Transportation Security
Administration agents suffered minor eye injuries on Wednesday
at New York's LaGuardia Airport after they were exposed to an
irritating food product while inspecting a carry-on bag,
officials and local media said.
Something in the bag triggered an alarm at a checkpoint
inside Terminal B, according to media reports. A spokesman from
the New York Office of Emergency Management said the food was
later deemed to be non-hazardous.
The spokesman did not provide further details, such as the
identity of the passenger carrying the bag or what product was
involved in the incident.
Three agents were transported to a local hospital with minor
eye irritation, according to a New York Fire Department
spokesman. A hazardous materials team was sent to the terminal
after an emergency call at 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 GMT), he said.
The incident caused the terminal's Concourse D to be
temporarily closed.
In an effort to avoid similar situations, the TSA has turned
to social media to answer travelers' questions about which foods
can be taken on airplanes, often giving light-hearted responses.
Among the queries the agency has received have been ones
about cooked bacon, fried chicken, butter, pies and bratwurst.
"I tried to be punny with this post, but my puns were the
wurst," read one TSA reply on Instagram under a photo of
bratwursts in a slow cooker. "The crock pot (without the liquid)
and brats are good to go in both carry-on and checked bags."
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien and Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)