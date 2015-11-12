NEW YORK Nov 12 The federal government will fund half of a planned $20 billion commuter rail tunnel linking New Jersey and New York under the Hudson River in an agreement announced on Thursday by the states' governors.

The agreement establishes the Gateway Development Corporation to oversee the project. The corporation will be run by the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, national rail operator Amtrak and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The corporation will access low-cost federal loans to fund the states' portion, the statement from Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Chris Christie of New Jersey said.

Plans to build a new tunnel under the Hudson River to relieve one of the busiest commuter corridors in the nation have been long standing and controversial because of the cost.

Just after taking office in 2010, Christie canceled a Hudson River tunnel project called Access to the Region's Core, saying costs were likely to skyrocket and citing his state's lack of funding ability. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bill Trott)