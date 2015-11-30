NEW YORK Nov 30 Private money is expected to
fund part of a $20 billion rail tunnel project linking New
Jersey with Manhattan, according to a senior executive at the
national rail network Amtrak.
Amtrak's plan to build a new two-track tunnel under the
Hudson River and revamp its rail infrastructure in the region
got a boost earlier this month when the federal government
agreed to foot half of the bill.
New Jersey and New York are on the hook for the rest, but
financial hurdles both states face suggest they could try to tap
the plan's private funding option to meet their commitment or
get their bi-state transportation authority to do that.
Private financing would be especially suited to the
expansion and revamp of New York's Penn Station, but could also
help fund tunnel construction itself, Drew Galloway, Amtrak's
deputy chief of Northeast Corridor Planning and Performance,
told Reuters.
"It certainly seems to lend itself to some aspect of
public-private partnership involvement, particularly in station
development," Galloway said about the plan, known as Gateway
Program.
The project would be one of the largest in the United States
using a combination of private and public money, highlighting
fiscal constraints and the growing calls for the use of private
capital in the renewal of the nation's creaking infrastructure.
SURCHARGES AND TOLLS
New York has several expensive projects, including funding
of its subway and commuter rails, that already compete for
funding while New Jersey grapples with high debt, a pension
system shortfall and a sluggish economy.
The Port Authority, which owns New York City area bridges,
airports, tunnels and ports, will create a new unit to run the
project and that unit could form partnerships with investors.
Such partnerships, common in Europe and Canada, typically
would have the private sector design, build, finance, operate
and maintain parts of the project - sometimes for decades -
while the public entity would retain ownership.
The Port Authority is already using public-private
partnerships for a $4 billion LaGuardia Airport upgrade and a
$1.5 billion revamp of a bridge linking Staten Island to New
Jersey.
"There's enormous interest," said Joseph Aiello, a partner
at global infrastructure investment firm Meridiam.
He said his firm was already talking to contractors about
bidding on the project.
A surcharge on commuter tickets, tolls for freight traffic
or facility maintenance payments are possible ways for private
sector players to earn back their investments, analysts said.
Besides the new tunnel construction, the Gateway Program
also envisages repairs to the existing two-track tunnel, which
dates from 1910 and suffered damage from Hurricane Sandy three
years ago, as well as improvements to stations, bridges and
tracks.
The project will help the region handle an expected 16
percent population increase over the next 25 years, according to
Andrew Lynn, director of planning and regional development at
the Port Authority.
The agency says its infrastructure serves an area within a
250 mile radius, which accounts for a quarter of the U.S. gross
domestic product.
The construction and repairs could take up to 20 years and
the first stage - an environmental review and preliminary
engineering - could begin as soon as early 2016 and take up to
four years.
The states could issue tax-exempt municipal bonds, among the
cheapest forms of borrowing, to cover their share of the cost.
However, private sector funding would help reduce public
exposure to the risk of cost overruns, says Jorge Rodriguez,
head of infrastructure debt at Deutsche Asset and Wealth
Management in New York.
New Jersey in particular can ill afford such overruns, given
a projected $83 billion pension funding gap and a depleted
transportation fund.
Representatives for Governor Chris Christie, who canceled a
similar rail tunnel project in 2010, did not reply to requests
for comment.
Meanwhile New York, while not as fiscally stretched, has
several big-ticket projects underway that are not yet fully
funded. A spokeswoman for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it
was "too early in the process to hypothesize" about financing
the Gateway plan.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ and Edward Krudy in New York; Editing
by Daniel Bases and Tomasz Janowski)