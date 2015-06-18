By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK, June 18
NEW YORK, June 18 New York City said Verizon
Communications Inc has failed to fulfill its promise to
extend its FiOS high-speed Internet, television and phone
service across the city by mid-2014.
An audit released by New City Mayor Bill de Blasio's
administration on Thursday found the fiber optic Internet
service was unavailable in certain residential blocks even
though Verizon had built a citywide fiber network.
In 2008, Verizon agreed to offer the service to all homes in
New York City's five boroughs. The aim was to increase
competition and offer customers better options.
Verizon's FiOS network is faster and more cost efficient
than other cable networks that use copper wire.
The administration in 2014 learned through numerous consumer
complaints that Verizon had declined orders from certain
households, according to the audit.
In a separate inspection, Verizon told the administration in
March that 7,089 out of 29,972, or 23.6 percent, of the total
New York City blocks with residential households had buildings
with no service, the audit stated.
Verizon has invested $3.5 billion and installed 15,000 miles
of fiber across all five boroughs and "disagreed with many parts
of the report," spokesman John Bonomo said.
Verizon has brought to the administration's attention the
challenge of getting permission to access homes, buildings and
adjacent properties from owners and landlords to reach
customers, Bonomo said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Richard Chang)