LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - New Zealand has become the latest country to introduce covered bond legislation, looking to drive down the cost of its banks' funding and attract a wider base of investors in the EUR2trn global covered bond market.

The bill, introduced on Thursday to take effect later this year, aims to ensure the country's banks have effective access to "long-term relatively stable" funding, the government said.

Until now, all four of New Zealand's top banks -- ASB, ANZ National, Westpac New Zealand and BNZ -- have had to go the structured route in order to sell covered bonds.

Nevertheless, covered bonds have become an important source of term funding for New Zealand's banks, which say it has allowed them to extend maturities, strengthen their balance sheets and support their double A ratings.

According to syndicate bankers, some investors have been unwilling to analyse New Zealand bank credits, citing the lack of legislation or ECB support, and the fact that they were not CRD-compliant.

While bonds will still not be CRD-compliant under the new legislation, bankers expect an improvement of around 10bp in funding costs. The added layer of protection for investors will mean issuers will have to pay less.

GOING GLOBAL

Under the new proposals, New Zealand banks would register the covered bond and open the cover pools to an independent asset monitor. The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) would clarify the treatment of registered covered bonds in the event of an issuer insolvency.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has limited the percentage of assets that a locally incorporated bank may encumber to 10% of the bank's asset base.

Non-European jurisdictions like Australia and Canada are increasingly introducing covered bond legislation in order to make their bonds more palatable to institutional investors.

Last week, Canada introduced a powerful legal framework to regulate the country's covered bond which is expected to open the market to international investors, who have until now steered clear of issuance from the country.

Closer to home, Australia passed covered bond legislation late last year which allowed the country's deposit-taking banks to sell covered bonds equal to up to 8% of their assets, which is expected to add as much as AUD130bn of new supply to the global covered bond market in the coming years.

"The ability to issue covered bonds can improve financial stability, as it gives New Zealand banks access to a large base of long-term investors that is not available for other forms of funding," the New Zealand government said.

"Covered bonds markets have remained accessible when unsecured wholesale markets have not. In this way the ability of banks to issue covered bonds may reduce the probability of a bank having liquidity problems or failing." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Marc Carnegie)