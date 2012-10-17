* Shrinking deficit may be boon for Kiwi banks
* Foreign investors may switch to bank debt
* IMF warns NZ banks too reliant on offshore funding
By Christopher Langner and John Weavers
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 17 (IFR) - New Zealand's banks may get a
welcome boost from the government's plans to reduce issuance
thanks to a declining fiscal deficit. Investors, especially
foreign ones still wanting to book New Zealand risk, may put
their money into the country's banks instead.
Foreign investor holdings of New Zealand government bonds
(NZGBs) have risen in line with issuance levels in recent years,
and even right through the issuance surge that followed the
Christchurch earthquakes in February 2011. While total issuance
has gone from NZ$6bn in 2009 to a forecast NZ$15bn by the end
of this year, foreign ownership of NZGBs has remained stable at
around 63%, equating to a substantial increase in money terms.
New Zealand's budget deficit more than halved in fiscal
2011/2012 (which ended June 30) to NZ$9.2bn (US$7.5bn), or 4.5%
of GDP, down from NZ$18.4bn or 9.3% of GDP in the earthquake-hit
previous fiscal year.
The government plans to reduce the deficit further to
NZ$7.9bn in 2012-13, NZ$2.0bn in 2013-14, and projects a modest
NZ$197m surplus in 2014-15.
The Kiwi banks could certainly absorb any additional demand
for New Zealand risk. Given the country's structural savings
deficit, banks have traditionally relied on offshore wholesale
funding markets to finance themselves.
So far in 2012 ASB, ANZ National, BNZ, Westpac NZ and
Kiwibank have raised NZ$3.67bn at home in senior unsecured and
covered bond formats. Overseas issuance has been much larger,
however, amounting to almost US$6bn in euros, US dollars,
sterling, Swiss francs and yen. The most recent of these was
ASB Bank's Stg250m three-year bond last week that came at the
tight end of guidance at 83bp over three-month Libor. The
Commonwealth Bank of Australia subsidiary clearly took advantage
of the relative absence of UK banks from the sterling market.
Next year these five banks have NZ$2.27bn of maturing local
bonds to refinance, but this is dwarfed by the US$5bn or so of
foreign bonds due in 2013 they have on their books.
FX FUNDING RISK
Increasing the proportion of local funding may allow New
Zealand's banks to avoid the risks and capital charges that come
with foreign currency funding and the derivatives that go with
converting foreign proceeds into New Zealand dollars. Under the
Basel III framework, derivatives carry higher capital charges.
Banks' gross liabilities remain above 70% of New Zealand's
GDP, and banks' reliance on foreign wholesale funding has
prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to warn that this
posed a risk to the country.
"Banks remain sound, but they are exposed to highly
leveraged households and farmers and rollover risks associated
with large short-term offshore funding needs," the IMF said in
its latest Article IV consultation paper.
A higher savings rates would help ease some of that risk,
but another part could come from a more competitive local bond
market where New Zealand's banks could refinance their foreign
liabilities.
It is unclear whether the growing global demand for NZGBs
will be transferred to the country's banks, but New Zealand's
ratings suggest that there would be some crossover from
investors.
Moody's has New Zealand at Aaa, but Standard & Poor's and
Fitch place NZGBs two notches lower at AA. As a result, the
credit appeals to funds that are not restricted to Triple A
investments, many of which may be tempted to switch into bonds
from New Zealand's Double A rated (Aa3/AA-/AA-) major banks.
(Reporting by Christopher Langner and John Weavers; editing by
Nachum Kaplan)