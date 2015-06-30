WELLINGTON, June 30 Rio Tinto's aluminium
smelter in New Zealand, which has suffered losses in two of the
last three years, faces a July 1 deadline to decide whether to
extend its power supply contract with utility Meridian Energy
.
The decision could determine the future of the
350,000-tonne-per-year smelter, which is the country's single
biggest energy consumer, beyond 2017 following a battle by the
plant's owners to slash its power costs.
The smelter has struggled with weak aluminium prices and a
high New Zealand dollar for several years, and has been seeking
cheaper power, even though it returned to an underlying profit
of NZ$56 million in 2014 after two years of losses.
The plant was given a NZ$30 million subsidy in 2013 by the
government to bridge the price gap between Meridian and the
plant's owners, New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS), which is
a joint venture between Rio Tinto and Sumitomo
Chemicals.
NZAS also has an option later in the year to reduce the
amount of power it buys from Meridian by about 30 percent.
The two sides have been holding talks on the issues, but
NZAS declined to comment, while a Meridian spokesman said it did
not know what the decision would be.
In April, NZAS Chief Executive Gretta Stephens said in a
statement the plant faced "an extremely tough operating
environment here in New Zealand."
Some analysts said that the likelihood of the smelter
remaining open had increased after the local dollar had fallen
12.6 percent so far this year, improving the smelter's export
returns and helping to offset a renewed weakness in aluminium
prices which are hovering around one year lows.
"With the lower New Zealand dollar, most expect NZAS will
seek to maintain power contracts, with some potential to gain
some supply from another generator," said analyst Craig Stent at
Harbour Asset Management.
The smelter is one a few worldwide making high-quality
aluminium used in plane construction and electronics, and the
costs of closing the plant and cleaning up the site has been
estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars.
Longer term, the New Zealand power sector regulator is
looking at reforms to setting transmission charges which might
deliver savings of as much as NZ$50 million a year.
The smelter, close to the southern city of Invercargill,
consumes about 13 percent of New Zealand's power output and a
decision to close would cause a glut, sending prices lower in a
market which has seen scant growth.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Ed Davies)