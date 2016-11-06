(Corrects typo in headline)
By Dan Whitcomb
Nov 5 Three people were stabbed to death, two of
them children, and three others wounded at a house in Newark,
New Jersey on Saturday and authorities asked for the public's
help in finding a man acquainted with a person who lived at the
home.
Officers summoned to the house at about 3:30 p.m. (1930
GMT)on Saturday found all six stabbing victims on the second
floor, one of them already deceased, Anthony Ambrose, Newark's
director of public safety, told an evening press conference.
Two of the victims later died of their wounds while the
remaining three were hospitalized, authorities said.
The deceased were identified only as an 8-year-old girl, an
11-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman.
The wounded victims were described as a 29-year-old woman
and two 13-year-old children, a boy and a girl. The woman was
listed in stable condition, while there was no information
immediately available on the status of the children.
"It is difficult for me to even speak about this, having
young children of my own," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told the news
conference. "It kind of makes my stomach churn to imagine the
kind of horrific scene that took place early this evening."
No arrests had been made in the brutal stabbings as of
Saturday evening.
Authorities said they were seeking to question 26-year-old
Jeremy Arrington, who they said was the subject of unrelated
warrants for sexual assault and aggravated assault and
acquainted with at least one person who lived at the home.
Police and prosecutors said Arrington, a Newark resident,
was not a suspect in the stabbings but was considered a "person
of interest" and cautioned members of the public to be careful
in approaching him.
Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said that all six of
the victims had been stabbed with at least one knife but that
"we are not ruling out other weapons at this time" in the
attack.
The incident comes one day after two people were stabbed and
their suspected attacker injured at Rutgers University's
business school in the state. There was no indication that the
two incidents were related.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Andrew Hay)