SHANGHAI Jan 7 Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co Ltd, a major industrial valve maker, aims to raise up to 2.12 billion yuan ($350 million) via an initial public share offering in Shanghai, the first company to push ahead with a listing on the country's main bourse once regulators re-open the IPO market.

Nearly 30 Chinese companies have announced plans to float on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchange websites after China's securities regulator signalled last month it would permit the resumption of IPOs after freezing new listings in November 2012.

Neway Valve aims to sell up to 120 million shares at 17.66 yuan apiece, the company said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange website, meaning it would raise 2.12 billion yuan if it is fully subscribed.

The company, which will trade under the ticker, will take subscriptions on Jan. 8 and 9 and will announce the results on Jan. 12.

Two companies planning to list on the smaller Shenzhen stock exchange announced late on Monday they planned to raise a combined 1 million yuan.

China Securities is the lead underwriter for the Neway Valve IPO. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada in Shanghai and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)