June 13 The Canadian province of New Brunswick on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($291 million) in bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.55 percent bonds, due June 3, 2043 were priced at 99.666 to yield 3.568 percent or 119 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

