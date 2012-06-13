UPDATE 1-Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
June 13 The Canadian province of New Brunswick on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($291 million) in bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.55 percent bonds, due June 3, 2043 were priced at 99.666 to yield 3.568 percent or 119 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage: