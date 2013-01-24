Jan 24 The Canadian province of New Brunswick on Thursday sold C$300 million ($300 million) notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.85 percent issue, due June 2, 2023, was priced at 98.9980 to yield 2.963 percent or 96 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale.