March 6 The Canadian province of New Brunswick on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($291 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.85 percent notes, due June 2, 2023, were priced at 99.54 to yield 2.902 percent or 95.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.