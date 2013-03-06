BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
March 6 The Canadian province of New Brunswick on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($291 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.85 percent notes, due June 2, 2023, were priced at 99.54 to yield 2.902 percent or 95.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
LONDON, June 1 British house prices fell for a third consecutive month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.