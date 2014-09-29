SYDNEY, Sept 29 A protester has disrupted train
movements into Australia's Newcastle port, the world's largest
coal export terminal, the national rail network operator said on
Monday.
Environmental group Front Line Action on Coal released a
statement claiming a 27-year-old man had chained himself to the
railway leading into the main Kooragang Island coal handling
facility to halt trains feeding the coal port.
The action is one of six the group said it was holding to
protest tree clearing in eastern Australia's Gunnedah coal basin
by Whitehaven Coal Ltd.
Australian Rail Track Corp. Ltd (ARTC), a transport network
coordinating train movements nationally, said the move was
disrupting operations at Newcastle port.
"ARTC can confirm a protestor is impacting rail operations at
Kooragang and police are attending the scene," a spokesman said.
A number of coal miners ship millions of tonnes of coal
through the port annually, including Glencore, BHP
Billiton BLT.L> and Rio Tinto .
Front Line Action on Coal is calling for the government to
halt work at Whitehaven's Maules Creek mine bordering the Leard
State Forest and audit its approval process.
A Whitehaven Coal spokesman denied claims by green activist
group Leard Forest Alliance that protesters had closed six mines
owned in the area by the company, including Maules Creek.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)