HONG KONG Nov 28 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd has received commitments from four cornerstone investors for $780 million worth of shares in the Hong Kong tranche of its initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

The commitments account for nearly half of the Hong Kong tranche, in the $3 billion dual listing that is also taking place in Shanghai, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Singapore's Great Eastern Holdings Ltd agreed to buy $380 million worth of H-shares, while hedge fund D.E. Shaw and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd are each committing $150 million. South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners will buy $100 million worth of shares, IFR added. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)