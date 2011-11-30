* Price range set at 23-28 yuan per share
* Aims to raise $2.3 bln in Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing
* IPO comes as insurers hard hit by negative outlook of
sector
* Overall investor sentiment still seen fragile
(Adds Soochow setting price range for its IPO in last
paragraph)
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 New China Life Insurance
could raise up to 4.4 billion yuan ($689 million) in the
Shanghai portion of its dual listing after the country's
third-largest insurer set a price range of 23-28 yuan per share.
That was lower than the expectations of some analysts, who
had forecast the top of the range around 30 yuan.
The indicative price range, announced by New China Life on
Wednesday, confirmed a previous report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
New China Life, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich
Financial Services, aims to raise up to $2.3 billion
in its dual listing, according to IFR. It will also sell shares
in Hong Kong.
New China Life, in desperate need of fresh capital to meet
regulatory requirements, is braving a volatile stock market that
has seen investors dumping insurance stocks on concern over the
sector's investment returns and growth prospects.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd has dropped nearly
20 percent so far this year in Shanghai, Ping An Insurance
has tumbled 37 percent and China Pacific Insurance
Group has lost 21 percent during the period.
Earlier on Wednesday, shares of Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing &
Media Corp Ltd, one of China's biggest publishers, jumped 35
percent on its Shanghai debut although analysts said it did not
point to an improvement in overall investor
sentiment.
New China Life, controlled by the Chinese
government, will sell up to 158.8 million shares in Shanghai and
up to 358.4 million shares in Hong Kong, with an option to
expand the Hong Kong offering by 15 percent.
The indicative price range values the Shanghai IPO at
34.3-41.8 times the company's 2010 earnings, it said.
Underwriter China International Capital Corp (CICC) had
valued the company at 101.6 billion-133.2 billion yuan by market
capitalization, or 32 yuan-42 yuan a share.
New China Life has received commitments from four
cornerstone investors for $780 million worth of shares in the
Hong Kong tranche of its IPO, according to IFR.
Investors included Singapore's Great Eastern Holdings Ltd
and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
, it said.
Separately, mid-sized brokerage Soochow Securities said it
would sell 500 million shares at 6.1-6.5 yuan a piece, or
15.9-16.9 times the company's 2010 earnings, valuing the
Shanghai IPO at 3.3 billion yuan.
($1=6.3778 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Erica Billingham and Mike Nesbit)