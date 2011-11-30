* Price range set at 23-28 yuan per share

* Aims to raise $2.3 bln in Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing

* IPO comes as insurers hard hit by negative outlook of sector

* Overall investor sentiment still seen fragile (Adds Soochow setting price range for its IPO in last paragraph)

By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 New China Life Insurance could raise up to 4.4 billion yuan ($689 million) in the Shanghai portion of its dual listing after the country's third-largest insurer set a price range of 23-28 yuan per share.

That was lower than the expectations of some analysts, who had forecast the top of the range around 30 yuan.

The indicative price range, announced by New China Life on Wednesday, confirmed a previous report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

New China Life, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services, aims to raise up to $2.3 billion in its dual listing, according to IFR. It will also sell shares in Hong Kong.

New China Life, in desperate need of fresh capital to meet regulatory requirements, is braving a volatile stock market that has seen investors dumping insurance stocks on concern over the sector's investment returns and growth prospects.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd has dropped nearly 20 percent so far this year in Shanghai, Ping An Insurance has tumbled 37 percent and China Pacific Insurance Group has lost 21 percent during the period.

Earlier on Wednesday, shares of Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd, one of China's biggest publishers, jumped 35 percent on its Shanghai debut although analysts said it did not point to an improvement in overall investor sentiment. New China Life, controlled by the Chinese government, will sell up to 158.8 million shares in Shanghai and up to 358.4 million shares in Hong Kong, with an option to expand the Hong Kong offering by 15 percent.

The indicative price range values the Shanghai IPO at 34.3-41.8 times the company's 2010 earnings, it said.

Underwriter China International Capital Corp (CICC) had valued the company at 101.6 billion-133.2 billion yuan by market capitalization, or 32 yuan-42 yuan a share.

New China Life has received commitments from four cornerstone investors for $780 million worth of shares in the Hong Kong tranche of its IPO, according to IFR.

Investors included Singapore's Great Eastern Holdings Ltd and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd , it said.

Separately, mid-sized brokerage Soochow Securities said it would sell 500 million shares at 6.1-6.5 yuan a piece, or 15.9-16.9 times the company's 2010 earnings, valuing the Shanghai IPO at 3.3 billion yuan. ($1=6.3778 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Erica Billingham and Mike Nesbit)