SHANGHAI Dec 16 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd opened up 7.5 percent on its first
day of trade in Shanghai on Friday, bucking a dismal debut in
Hong Kong a day earlier, in a sign mainland investors are more
optimistic about the country's third-biggest life insurer.
The insurer, which is 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer
Zurich Financial Services AG, opened at 25.00 yuan,
compared with its Shanghai IPO price of 23.25 yuan, which was
fixed at the bottom of an indicative price range.
Its shares fell 10 percent on its Hong Kong debut on
Thursday.
The insurer, controlled by the Chinese government, raised
$1.9 billion via a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. It
raised 3.69 billion yuan ($578.96 million) in the Shanghai leg
after selling 158.8 million shares.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities
were lead underwriters of the Shanghai offering.
New China Life is the third-largest life insurer in China by
market share after China Life Insurance Co Ltd
and Ping An Insurance .
($1 = 6.3706 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)