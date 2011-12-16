SHANGHAI Dec 16 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd opened up 7.5 percent on its first day of trade in Shanghai on Friday, bucking a dismal debut in Hong Kong a day earlier, in a sign mainland investors are more optimistic about the country's third-biggest life insurer.

The insurer, which is 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG, opened at 25.00 yuan, compared with its Shanghai IPO price of 23.25 yuan, which was fixed at the bottom of an indicative price range.

Its shares fell 10 percent on its Hong Kong debut on Thursday.

The insurer, controlled by the Chinese government, raised $1.9 billion via a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. It raised 3.69 billion yuan ($578.96 million) in the Shanghai leg after selling 158.8 million shares.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities were lead underwriters of the Shanghai offering.

New China Life is the third-largest life insurer in China by market share after China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance . ($1 = 6.3706 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)