SHANGHAI Nov 22 New China Life Insurance,
in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial holds a stake,
said on Tuesday it had launched the Shanghai portion of its dual
initial public offering.
New China Life will hold roadshows in Shenzhen, Shanghai and
Beijing starting on Wednesday and will set its IPO price on
December 8, the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai stock
exchange.
New China Life is following in the footsteps of larger
rivals China Life Insurance Co Ltd , Ping An
Insurance (Group) Co Of China Ltd and China Pacific
Insurance (Group) Co Ltd in seeking a dual
listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)